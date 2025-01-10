Take a tour inside the 'one-of-a-kind' brand new Sheffield bungalow

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:04 GMT

A brand new bungalow in Sheffield finally completed in 2025 has been listed for sale at £375,000.

The three bedroom property is listed on Zoopla where it is described as having been “designed for ease of access and one-level living”.

It has a very modern interior throughout and is found on a “quiet road” in sought-after Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

A “stunning” open plan living/kitchen/dining space is the “heart of the home”. It has bi-fold doors to the rear providing access to the garden.

The listing says the bungalow is “one-of-a-kind” and “an outstanding choice for those seeking contemporary style, practicality, and comfort in a peaceful yet convenient location”.

1. Brand new bungalow

2. Open plan living space

3. Bi-fold doors

4. Kitchen

