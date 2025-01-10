The three bedroom property is listed on Zoopla where it is described as having been “designed for ease of access and one-level living”.
It has a very modern interior throughout and is found on a “quiet road” in sought-after Stocksbridge, Sheffield.
A “stunning” open plan living/kitchen/dining space is the “heart of the home”. It has bi-fold doors to the rear providing access to the garden.
The listing says the bungalow is “one-of-a-kind” and “an outstanding choice for those seeking contemporary style, practicality, and comfort in a peaceful yet convenient location”.
