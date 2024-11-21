The contemporary home, found on a new development in Killamarsh, is said to be where “modern comforts meets eco-friendly living”, according to Zoopla.

An open plan kitchen/dining/living room is found at the back of the house. It is seperated from the expansive, enclosed garden by bi-folding doors.

To the front of the house is a second reception room. Much like other rooms, it is flooded with natural light thanks to large windows.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor. The master suite and bedroom two come with en-suite shower rooms and a wonderfully finished four-piece bathroom is available from the landing.

The property is just round the corner from Killamarsh Infant and Nursery School and there are a number of restaurants, cafes and shops as you venture further into the village.

Killamarsh is a village positioned metres away from the border with Sheffield. Travelling down Station Road will take you directly into the heart of Halfway, one of the Steel City’s residential suburbs.

The location puts it close to Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and Supertram links taking you further into Sheffield.

It is well-placed for the M1, A57 and outdoor spaces like Rother Valley Country Park.

The new build home is on the market for £540,000.