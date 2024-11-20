Take a tour inside the modern, 'extended' £215,000 Sheffield home with a 'DESIGNER STAIRCASE'

An “exceptionally well presented” three bedroom home in Sheffield has been listed for sale - and it comes with a “designer staircase”.

Found on Mosborough Road in Richmond, Sheffield, this property is listed on Zoopla for offers over £215,000.

It is finished with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a modern interior having been extended over the years.

The ground floor consists of a lounge to the front and a seamless, flowing connection of rooms heading rearwards. It includes the kitchen, a dining space, living space and the “designer” floating staircase.

All three bedrooms are found on the first floor. The family bathroom consists of a bath, toilet and sink, whilst the shower room has a toilet, sink and shower unit.

Outside, there is parking for two vehicles to the front and an enclosed, low-maintenance garden to the rear.

