Found on Mosborough Road in Richmond, Sheffield, this property is listed on Zoopla for offers over £215,000.

It is finished with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a modern interior having been extended over the years.

The ground floor consists of a lounge to the front and a seamless, flowing connection of rooms heading rearwards. It includes the kitchen, a dining space, living space and the “designer” floating staircase.

All three bedrooms are found on the first floor. The family bathroom consists of a bath, toilet and sink, whilst the shower room has a toilet, sink and shower unit.

Outside, there is parking for two vehicles to the front and an enclosed, low-maintenance garden to the rear.