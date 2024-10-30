It is found on the beautiful Ecclesall Road South in what the Redbrik listing describes as a “highly sought-after suburb”.

The four bedroom, three bathroom home is found at the heart of an expansive plot. Four reception rooms are found on the ground floor, providing plenty of options for everyone in the family.

You’ll find a formal lounge at one end of the property. A hallway leads you to a seperate dining room and a study, before reaching the kitchen/diner.

A porch connects the kitchen to a pantry and then the sitting room, with the utility room, a bathroom and the double garage beyond that.

The four bedrooms are found on the first floor, along with a bathroom. The largest bedroom comes with an en-suite.

Below the ground floor is the lower ground floor which has plenty of storage space and a very large cinema room.

Take a look at this stunning traditional home, which also has planning permission approved to create a five bedroom detached house within the plot, using the gallery below.