The ‘U-shaped’ home benefits from a unique outdoor space as the property wraps around the garden.

It is said the property has undergone a full renovation creating a modern interior with large windows bringing in lots of lights.

The house is found in Stannington, Sheffield, close to many of the local amenities to be found in the area.

There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. All are found on the left hand side of the ‘U’.

An en-suite shower room is available for the master bedroom and a family bathroom is found closer to the front door.

On the other side of the ‘U’ you can find the kitchen, lounge and dining room.