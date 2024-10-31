The one bedroom, one bathroom mobile/park home is found in Bramley Park in Marsh Lane, North Derbyshire. It is advertised on Zoopla for cash offers between £70,000 and £80,000.

William H Brown, the estate agents, state the property is “an ideal retreat for individuals or couples”.

It includes off-road parking and a generously sized garden offering “plenty of space for outdoor relaxation, entertaining or gardening”.

The property is said to combined “tranquility with practicality” and is found within a “welcoming community”.

Navigating the park home is simple. Entry is gained via the front terrace and puts you in the kitchen. A dining area is found at the other end of the room, whilst the bedrooms, living room and shower room are found round the corner.