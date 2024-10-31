Take a tour inside the £70,000 detached home in North Derbyshire with 'lovely garden'and 'spacious bedroom'

A detached property outside of Sheffield with a “lovely” garden and “spacious” bedroom found in a “desirable area” could be yours for just £70,000.

The one bedroom, one bathroom mobile/park home is found in Bramley Park in Marsh Lane, North Derbyshire. It is advertised on Zoopla for cash offers between £70,000 and £80,000.

William H Brown, the estate agents, state the property is “an ideal retreat for individuals or couples”.

It includes off-road parking and a generously sized garden offering “plenty of space for outdoor relaxation, entertaining or gardening”.

The property is said to combined “tranquility with practicality” and is found within a “welcoming community”.

Navigating the park home is simple. Entry is gained via the front terrace and puts you in the kitchen. A dining area is found at the other end of the room, whilst the bedrooms, living room and shower room are found round the corner.

A rear terrace has steps down to the garden and offers a sitting space to enjoy good weather with a book and drink in hand.

