Blackberry Cottage in Hoober, Rotherham, is a 19th Century property with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and the most beautiful garden.

The Zoopla listing states the cottage is in the historic Fitzwilliam Wentworth estate and has a “charming mix of traditional character and modern amenities”.

It has a gated driverway and a walled garden to the front and a large patio area to the rear. It is a “beautifully landscaped” garden with a fish pond, tiered maintained lawns and various seating areas.

The ground floor of the house consists of a kitchen, laundry room, sitting room, open plan dining/living room, office, gym room and games room.

Stairs to the first floor are located in the sitting room. All three bedrooms are found on the first floor, including the large primary bedroom which comes with an en-suite with a huge bath.