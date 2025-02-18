Posted to Zoopla by estate agents at William H Brown, the Youlgreave Drive property has bright living space, a modern kitchen and spacious bedrooms.

It is found in the community of Frecheville in S12. This puts it very close to a range of amenties found on Birley Moor Road including shops, eateries and more.

There are a number of bus services which run along Birley Moor Road and Supertram services are just a short walk away.

A bright living/kitchen space on the ground floor benefits from lots of natural light and the charming interior makes it a very pleasant space.

Both bedrooms are found on the first floor. The main bedroom to the front is the largest and brightest, thanks to the bay window.

The second bedroom offers versatility for those who may not necessarily need another bedroom, such as a professional couple.

It has been set-up as a home office space by the current owners - excellent for working from home or gaming.

The property is completed with a drive for off-road parking and a large garden which looks excellent for relaxing or a young family.