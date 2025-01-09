Take a tour inside Sheffield city centre apartment with private parking worth more than £200,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:46 GMT

A modern two bedroom apartment with private parking in Sheffield city centre has been listed for sale at more than £200,000.

Found in an apartment block on West Street, this apartment is described as having a “well-presented interior” on the property site Zoopla.

It comes with “outdoor space provided by a balcony” and is said to be the “perfect opportunity for city living”.

The interior consists of a main entrance hall, a lounge/diner, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Bedroom one is the largest bedroom and has an en-suite shower room. Bedroom two offers versatility as a potential home office and a main bathroom is accessible from the entrance hall.

Take a look at the interior of this city centre apartment in the gallery below.

1. City centre views

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Lounge/diner

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Bedroom one

Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West StreetPropertySheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice