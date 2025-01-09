Found in an apartment block on West Street, this apartment is described as having a “well-presented interior” on the property site Zoopla.

It comes with “outdoor space provided by a balcony” and is said to be the “perfect opportunity for city living”.

The interior consists of a main entrance hall, a lounge/diner, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Bedroom one is the largest bedroom and has an en-suite shower room. Bedroom two offers versatility as a potential home office and a main bathroom is accessible from the entrance hall.