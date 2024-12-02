Take a tour inside rural home near Sheffield with 'superb master bedroom' and 'impressive living room'

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:27 BST

A four bedroom cottage just a stones throw away from Sheffield in rural North Derbyshire has been listed for sale.

The property, found on Lightview Road, Marsh Lane, is said to have been “stylishly refurbished” on the Zoopla listing.

It is also said to benefit from “stunning views” and an “impressive living room”, which is spacious and bright.

On the ground floor, the property consists of a kitchen, entrance hall, dining room and the living room. A small w.c is found on your left as you enter the front door.

All four bedrooms are found on the first floor. The master bedroom is “superb” and has an en-suite shower room and a dressing area.

The other bedrooms share access to a four-piece family bathroom found off of the landing.

The property is up for sale with a guide price of £425,000 to £440,000.

1. Marsh Lane

Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Living room

Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Dining

Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice