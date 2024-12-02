The property, found on Lightview Road, Marsh Lane, is said to have been “stylishly refurbished” on the Zoopla listing.

It is also said to benefit from “stunning views” and an “impressive living room”, which is spacious and bright.

On the ground floor, the property consists of a kitchen, entrance hall, dining room and the living room. A small w.c is found on your left as you enter the front door.

All four bedrooms are found on the first floor. The master bedroom is “superb” and has an en-suite shower room and a dressing area.

The other bedrooms share access to a four-piece family bathroom found off of the landing.

The property is up for sale with a guide price of £425,000 to £440,000.