The apartment building on Ivy Park Road in S10 has a shared roof terrace offering fantastic views and the Zoopla listing describes the first floor property for sale as “luxury”.

A large open plan lounge/dining/kitchen benefits from lots of natural light and a private balcony for enjoying the great views.

The entire apartment is joined together by a central hallway, which itself has plenty of storage space.

You reach the main bathroom before the bedrooms. It has a bath, toilet and sink and a moden finish.

The three bedrooms are found at one end of the apartment. Bedroom three is the smallest - a good size for a child’s bedroom or a study.

Bedroom two is much larger and has space for additional furniture, such as armchairs.

The master bedroom benefits from a shower en-suite and built-in storage space.