Take a tour in the village townhouse with four bedrooms and a guide price of £240,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST

A “charming” townhouse in the heart of a small village just outside of Sheffield has been listed for sale.

Found on Market Street in Eckington, this four bedroom home could be a five bedroom home depending on your need for a study in the basement.

It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £240,000 and is “bursting with character and charm”.

The accommodation is set over three floors - not including the basement - with the kitchen and lounge on the ground floor and the bedrooms higher up.

Bedroom one and four are on the first floor, along with a family bathroom. Two and three are found on the second floor.

The basement does have a window to the rear in the room marked as an ‘office’ on the floorplan. It also features a storage room and a little hall space.

Out the back is the paved garden with an outbuilding to sit and relax inside or use for storage.

