Take a tour in the village townhouse with four bedrooms and a guide price of £240,000

Found on Market Street in Eckington, this four bedroom home could be a five bedroom home depending on your need for a study in the basement.
It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £240,000 and is “bursting with character and charm”.
The accommodation is set over three floors - not including the basement - with the kitchen and lounge on the ground floor and the bedrooms higher up.
Bedroom one and four are on the first floor, along with a family bathroom. Two and three are found on the second floor.
The basement does have a window to the rear in the room marked as an ‘office’ on the floorplan. It also features a storage room and a little hall space.
Out the back is the paved garden with an outbuilding to sit and relax inside or use for storage.
