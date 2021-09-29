Take a look inside this unique Sheffield bungalow next to open countryside - on sale for 300k

A new build bungalow described as unique and energy efficient is almost finished and has a £300,000 price tag.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:01 pm

The two bedroom property is on Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, and is being marketed by Purplebricks. The brochure says: “This spacious, stylish home offers easy level access. It combines a bright spacious interior and high quality fittings. It has ample off road parking and a delightful garden.”

Ivan Fewtrell, Purplebricks' local property partner for Sheffield, added: “This stunning two bed detached bungalow is located in Worrall next to open countryside.

"It’s very energy efficient, has a high spec fully integrated kitchen and full width bi-folding doors opening onto the garden. This unique property also offers easy wheelchair access, with wide internal doors and low level switches.”

For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/brochure/1171825

1. New build

The new build bungalow is nearing completion and is on Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, Sheffield, with a £300,000 price tag.

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Open plan

The open plan design means the bungalow offers easy level access.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Kitchen

The kitchen combines a bright spacious interior and high quality fittings, says the Purplebricks brochure.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. High spec

"It's very energy efficient, has a high spec fully integrated kitchen and full width bi-folding doors opening onto the garden," says Ivan Fewtrell, Purplebricks' local property partner for Sheffield.

Photo: Purplebricks

