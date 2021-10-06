Take a look inside this stunning barn conversion near Sheffield that 'oozes with charm and character' for sale at £175,000

The two bedroom home is on Church Street, Eckington, and is described as absolutely stunning by estate agent Purplebricks.

The ground floor has an entrance hallway leading to the two double bedrooms and the modern family bathroom. On the second floor is a dining room, fully equipped modern kitchen, a separate wc and spacious lounge.

"Malt House Barn is a period, stone built barn conversion dating back to 1889 and is a grade II listed building. The property has a range of original features yet benefits from a range of upgrades by the current owner including new boiler, kitchen, and solid wood doors,” says the brochure.

For details https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/2-bedroom-barn-conversion-sheffield-1258909

The spacious lounge is on the second floor and looks like a great space to entertain.

The spacious lounge is on the second floor and looks like a great space to entertain.

Like the rest of this house, the lounge combines charm and character with being modern and stylish.

Cook up a storm in the fully equipped modern kitchen, which is on the second floor.