Set back from the main road on a leafy stretch of Warminster Road, this impressive five-bedroom detached house blends modern elegance with family-friendly practicality.

On the market for £750,000, it offers a rare combination of generous living space, privacy, and easy access to some of the city’s best green spaces.

Just a 10-minute stroll from Graves Park and a 30-minute walk to Millhouses Park, the location is perfect for those who enjoy a balance of city convenience and outdoor lifestyle.

The home is also close to well-regarded schools and local shops.

The city centre can be reached in 12 minutes by car, and 30 minutes by the 18 or 20 bus, with the stop just a few minutes walk from the property.

Inside, the property has been finished to a high standard throughout, with light-filled rooms designed for modern living.

The first floor is home to an expansive master bedroom - an impressive 21’10” x 16’6” - complete with its own dressing room and a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

A second bedroom, almost as large, also benefits from a private en-suite.

The ground floor offers flowing living spaces ideal for entertaining, while outside, a private rear garden provides a peaceful retreat.

A generous driveway and integral garage ensure plenty of parking for family and guests alike.

With its blend of style, space, and location, this Norton Lees gem promises to be a dream home for the right buyer.