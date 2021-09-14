Take a look inside this outstanding stone built Sheffield home with double height sunrooms for sale at £1.75million

The five bed detached house in Tom Lane, Ranmoor, nestles in a private third of an acre plot in the Conservation Area and has been finished to the highest standard, says the agent.

It is on the market with Redbrik and listed on Zoopla. The property brochure says features include an open plan breakfast kitchen/snug, ground and first floor sun rooms which are described as double height and a second floor lounge dining room with vaulted ceiling.

There are also double bedrooms throughout - three of which are en-suite, a family bathroom with four piece suite, a detached double garage and paved driveway.

Other features in the property include a utility room, double glazing, zoned underfloor heating and engineered oak flooring. The energy rating is B and the property is freehold, with no onward chain.

The brochure says: “An internal inspection is a must to appreciate this outstanding five-bedroom, stone-built family home fully.

"Nestled in a very private third of an acre plot in the Ranmoor Conservation Area, the property has been finished to the highest standard and thoughtfully designed, offering beautifully appointed accommodation across split levels.“You’ll love the layout, which provides total flexibility for today’s modern family. Amongst the many stunning features are the double-height sunrooms, which benefit from the sun all day.

"A fabulous open plan living kitchen adjoins the impressive lounge area with vaulted ceilings and superb views. Bedrooms are well proportioned, with three featuring en-suites alongside a ground floor family bathroom“All the usual features that one expects of a property of this calibre are present, including zoned underfloor heating, engineered oak flooring and Cat 5/6 cabling to all rooms. There’s a substantial driveway leading through landscaped grounds to the detached double garage.“Ranmoor and nearby Fulwood offer a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants. Highly regarded schools, both state and independent, are nearby.

"You can enjoy lovely walks through greens spaces, including Forge Dam, Endcliffe and Bingham parks, all within a short distance along with the Peak National Park.

"Transport links are excellent and include key bus routes into the city centre. It’s an ideal spot for those looking to locate close to the city’s hospitals and universities.”The garden is landscaped grounds, of approximately one-third of an acre and the parking is covered by a double garage plus substantial driveway for multiple vehicles.

The Ranmoor Conservation Area is one of 38 in Sheffield. These vary in size, character and form but they are all recognised as areas that have special architectural and historic interest.

They contain historically important buildings, features and architecture which link Sheffield to its past. Most of the conservation areas have been designated by Sheffield Council, but several are located within the Peak Park.

For details about the property call Redbrik 0114 399 0567, visit https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property/tom-lane-sheffield-s10/ or check the Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59670939/

To read more about property join our Facebook group all about the subject – click https://www.facebook.com/groups/thestarproperty to become a member. And to read more great articles on homes and gardens, please visit the dedicated section of The Star’s website.

1. Outstanding An internal inspection is a must to appreciate this outstanding five-bedroom, stone-built family home fully, says the property brochure. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Impressive The impressive lounge area with vaulted ceilings and superb views. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Flexible You’ll love the layout, which provides total flexibility for today’s modern family, says the brochure. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Kitchen/diner A fabulous open plan living kitchen adjoins the impressive lounge area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales