Take a look inside this Bradway home with a south facing garden recently reduced by £15,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:55 BST

With a £15,000 price reduction, this spacious Bradway semi offers a rare chance to secure a large family home in a sought-after area — where, according to Rightmove, average house prices hit £426,542 over the last year.

House hunters looking for their forever family home may want to take a closer look at this spacious Bradway property, which has just been reduced in price by £15,000.

Now on the market for £315,000, the three-bedroom semi-detached house on Everard Avenue offers generous living space, a sizeable south-facing garden and the added benefit of no onward chain.

This house is significantly cheaper than the average house price in the area which is £426,542, according to Rightmove.

Situated on a quiet road in one of Sheffield’s most sought-after postcodes, the property has been significantly extended, creating two large reception rooms and a spacious breakfast kitchen, perfect for growing families.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, including a master with fitted wardrobes and dual-aspect windows, while the family bathroom is fully tiled with a modern suite.

The outside space is equally impressive, with a private south-facing rear garden surrounded by mature trees and shrubs, along with a lawned frontage, driveway and large integral garage.

Bradway Primary School and King Ecgbert Secondary are both within a mile, while the property is just a short distance from Dore & Totley station and the Peak District.

With its generous proportions, excellent location and recent price drop, this property could be the perfect opportunity for a family ready to put down roots.

