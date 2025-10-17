A three-bedroom semi-detached house on Nodder Road has gone up for sale with a guide price of £160,000 – making it one of the more affordable family-sized homes currently available in the area.

Located in a quiet, established neighbourhood, the property is ideal for buyers looking for good space without a hefty price tag.

While the house could benefit from some updating, it already offers a spacious living room, a practical kitchen diner and three bedrooms – two doubles and a smaller third that could be used as an office or nursery.

Upstairs also includes a modern shower room, and outside there is a low-maintenance front garden with potential to create off-road parking.

The property also features a rear garden that offers room to develop.

It is close to local shops, schools and parks, with easy transport links into Sheffield city centre.

For buyers willing to add their own touch, this could be a smart and affordable move in a popular area.