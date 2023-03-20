A luxurious home in a great location, within 1.5 acres of private grounds in a quiet and leafy residential area has hit the market for £1.75m.

It's a very spacious property with mature gardens and seating areas, a triple garage and ample parking space for several vehicles, all accessed from a long, gated driveway.

A dining kitchen with an adjoining sitting room and an open plan orangery is a hub of the ground floor, where four more reception rooms are to be found, along with a stunning leisure suite made up of a plush cinema room, a large games room and a separate galleried snooker room, that provide plenty of options for entertaining.

Further ground floor accommodation has potential for independent living, with a sitting room, a formal dining room with wood panelled walls, a study and a shower room.

Five bedrooms are above on the first floor, with a master suite including bedroom, dressing room, and en suite shower room, plus a balcony overlooking the lawned and leafy grounds.

The four further bedrooms include one that is used currently used as a gym, and a deluxe house bathroom.

Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster, has an asking price of £1,750,000, and is for sale with Robinson Hornsby estate agents.

Call 01302 751616 for more information.

1 . Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster The stunning five bedroom, four bathroom Doncaster property for sale. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Photo Sales

2 . Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster The tree-lined driveway that leads up to the impressive frontage of the house with triple garage. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Photo Sales

3 . Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster The spacious and bespoke fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Photo Sales

4 . Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster The orangery or sun room has lovely views of the gardens. Photo: Robinson Hornsby Photo Sales