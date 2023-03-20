News you can trust since 1887
Take a look inside magnificent £1.75m Doncaster home for sale with cinema, snooker and games rooms

A luxurious home in a great location, within 1.5 acres of private grounds in a quiet and leafy residential area has hit the market for £1.75m.

By Sally Burton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT

It's a very spacious property with mature gardens and seating areas, a triple garage and ample parking space for several vehicles, all accessed from a long, gated driveway.

A dining kitchen with an adjoining sitting room and an open plan orangery is a hub of the ground floor, where four more reception rooms are to be found, along with a stunning leisure suite made up of a plush cinema room, a large games room and a separate galleried snooker room, that provide plenty of options for entertaining.

Further ground floor accommodation has potential for independent living, with a sitting room, a formal dining room with wood panelled walls, a study and a shower room.

Five bedrooms are above on the first floor, with a master suite including bedroom, dressing room, and en suite shower room, plus a balcony overlooking the lawned and leafy grounds.

The four further bedrooms include one that is used currently used as a gym, and a deluxe house bathroom.

Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster, has an asking price of £1,750,000, and is for sale with Robinson Hornsby estate agents.

Call 01302 751616 for more information.

The stunning five bedroom, four bathroom Doncaster property for sale.

1. Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster

The stunning five bedroom, four bathroom Doncaster property for sale. Photo: Robinson Hornsby

The tree-lined driveway that leads up to the impressive frontage of the house with triple garage.

2. Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster

The tree-lined driveway that leads up to the impressive frontage of the house with triple garage. Photo: Robinson Hornsby

The spacious and bespoke fitted kitchen with central island.

3. Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster

The spacious and bespoke fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Robinson Hornsby

The orangery or sun room has lovely views of the gardens.

4. Birchwood Dell, Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster

The orangery or sun room has lovely views of the gardens. Photo: Robinson Hornsby

