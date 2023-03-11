If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to stay in a home tucked in the lush green countryside of the Peak District, now’s your chance to find out.

Ash Cottage and the adjoining Birch Cottage are both managed by the family-run business Twitchill Farm Self Catering Holiday Cottages, which have over 25 years of experience in providing guests with breathtaking holidays in the Peak District.

Located on a walking route up to Win Hill, Ash Cottage is in an idyllic rural setting with stunning views all year round, perfect for a relaxing getaway. Past guests have praised the dwelling for its “great views over the surrounding valleys”, “comfortable beds”, and “spacious garden”. The cottage can fit up to eight people in its two double rooms and two twin rooms, and there is also the opportunity for guests to hire out the adjoining cottage for large groups.

Inside the property is an open-plan kitchen and living room with a dining table to seat eight people. The kitchen is ample sized and fully-equipped and the open-plan allows families to connect while making dinner, watching the television or warming up in front of the fireplace after a long winter walk. The cottage has a bathroom with a bath which is bound to help ease any aches after a hike, with another shared bathroom in the pool room.

Alongside the cottage’s vista of hills and valleys, a particular selling point is of course the indoor heated swimming pool – a foolproof choice of entertainment and relaxation regardless of what the British weather may entail. It is shared with the guests in the adjoining property providing a perfect opportunity to meet your neighbours.

Outside is also a large shared garden, with rattan-styled furniture and a BBQ, perfect for eating meals together and enjoying a glass of champagne during the warm summer nights.

The home is just a 30 minute walk away from Hope – a small, pretty village in the Derbyshire Peak District and home to a number of quaint shops, cafes and pubs. Guests can also travel to nearby Castleton, Buxton, Chatsworth, Peveril Castle and Haddon Hall all within a five to 30 minute drive for a fix of culture, sight-seeing, and walk and cycle routes.

While the cost of stay varies throughout the year, the average price is £265 a night – or £33 per person. To book your stay at Ash Cottage, please click here.

Take a look at the photos below to see what you can get for your money.

1 . NSST-03-03-23-ash cottage2-NMSYUpload.jpg The vine-covered Ash Cottage, located in the Derbyshire Peak District, is like something out of a fairy tale. Photo: Airbnb Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales

2 . Ash Cottage The home is nestled in the glorious countryside, and just a stone's throw away from Win Hill. Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales

3 . Ash Cottage Picture yourself relaxing in the heated pool with your loved ones. Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales

4 . Ash Cottage The kitchen comes fully-equipped - even with the essential wine glasses. Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales