A characterful and spacious four-bedroom detached home has come to market on Stanier Way, located in the desirable village of Renishaw, S21.

Priced at £395,000, this property not only offers a generous and well-designed family layout, but also offres buyers inspiration for potential themed spaces: a Harry Potter conservatory and a dedicated Star Wars home office, complete with memorabilia and a life-sized Stormtrooper.

Set on a prominent corner plot, the home offers excellent kerb appeal and a sense of privacy, while being conveniently located just a four-minute walk from the local Co-op store.

Essential amenities such as a pharmacy and bus stop are also nearby, and the property is within close proximity to scenic spots including local ponds and the River Rother, with the renowned Renishaw Gardens just a short distance away.

Inside, the entrance hall leads to a bright and spacious lounge, complete with a modern electric fire and a private outlook.

Off the hallway, a separate study has been transformed into a striking home office filled with Star Wars memorabilia – including collectables and even a life-size Stormtrooper figure – offering an inspiring environment for working from home.

The kitchen and breakfast room sits at the heart of the home and is fitted with modern units and integrated appliances, including an oven and fridge freezer.

This area is designed for everyday family life and casual dining, with a separate utility room providing additional practicality.

A downstairs WC adds further convenience, especially for guests.

A formal dining room offers a separate space for family meals or entertaining, and flows directly into the conservatory at the rear.

This conservatory is far from ordinary – it is fully themed around the Harry Potter universe, with memorabilia adorning the walls and furnishings, offering a magical and quirky retreat that opens out to the rear garden with its tranquil and private outlook.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress with four well-proportioned bedrooms.

The master suite is a spacious sanctuary, featuring fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom complete with a luxurious roll top bath and separate shower.

The remaining bedrooms include two generous king-size rooms and a double room, all of which are served by a stylish family bathroom with both bath and separate shower, catering to the needs of a busy household.

Externally, the property benefits from a private and well-maintained rear garden, enhanced by a raised decking area and a block-paved patio, offering space for outdoor dining and family enjoyment.

A double garage with remote-controlled electric doors provides secure parking and storage, with additional off-road parking available on the driveway.