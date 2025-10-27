This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A beautifully extended four-bedroom period cottage is now on the market, offering a blend of charm, space and modern convenience.

Built in 1840, the home maintains many of its original features while providing other more contemporary comforts, like a spacious driveway.

Whitley is a quiet hamlet surrounded by countryside but it still has excellent transport links.

The A61 and M1 motorway are just half a mile away, making it ideal for commuters to Sheffield, Leeds and beyond.

It is in a prime location, within walking distance of the primary school, pubs, and shops within Grenoside village.

Grenoside National Forest is also nearby for walking, mountain biking, and horse riding.

Not to mention, a short drive to Kelham Island and Sheffield City Centre for restaurants and bars.

This home offers both rural tranquility and accessibility to city life.

1 . A spacious four bedroom cottage with large driveway and garden A spacious four bedroom cottage with large driveway and garden | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . kitchen A log-burning fire and a flagged kitchen floor add character | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Downstairs toilet Downstairs toilet perfect for days spent in the garden | Purplebricks Photo Sales