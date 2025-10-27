Sheffield houses: Take a look inside this charming period cottage close to Whitley Hall Hotel for £575,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:51 GMT

Take a look at this charming period cottage for just over half a million pounds.

A beautifully extended four-bedroom period cottage is now on the market, offering a blend of charm, space and modern convenience.

Built in 1840, the home maintains many of its original features while providing other more contemporary comforts, like a spacious driveway.

Whitley is a quiet hamlet surrounded by countryside but it still has excellent transport links.

The A61 and M1 motorway are just half a mile away, making it ideal for commuters to Sheffield, Leeds and beyond.

It is in a prime location, within walking distance of the primary school, pubs, and shops within Grenoside village.

Grenoside National Forest is also nearby for walking, mountain biking, and horse riding.

Not to mention, a short drive to Kelham Island and Sheffield City Centre for restaurants and bars.

This home offers both rural tranquility and accessibility to city life.

A spacious four bedroom cottage with large driveway and garden

1. A spacious four bedroom cottage with large driveway and garden

A spacious four bedroom cottage with large driveway and garden | Purplebricks

A log-burning fire and a flagged kitchen floor add character

2. kitchen

A log-burning fire and a flagged kitchen floor add character | Purplebricks

Downstairs toilet perfect for days spent in the garden

3. Downstairs toilet

Downstairs toilet perfect for days spent in the garden | Purplebricks

Cosy dinner area to enjoy food from the kitchen

4. Dining area

Cosy dinner area to enjoy food from the kitchen | Purplebricks

