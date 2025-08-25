Take a look around beautifully presented four-bedroom home in sought-after Sheffield area on market for £600k

This spacious and versatile home, which is located in a sought-after area of Sheffield, offers beautifully-presented accommodation across three floors.

Located on Green Lane in the Wharncliffe Side area of Sheffield, this stunning property is on the market now for a fixed price of £600,000.

Purplebricks is selling this house, which offers stylish but versatile living, and could be an ideal choice for families.

Upon entering the ground floor, you are welcomed by a bright and inviting hallway that leads to a spacious lounge, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The modern kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining room, creating a sociable space for family meals and gatherings. A conveniently located WC and a fourth bedroom—ideal for use as a guest room or study—complete this level.

Upstairs, the first floor offers two generously sized bedrooms, including a stylish master suite with its own en-suite shower room, along with a contemporary family bathroom.

A further bedroom is also located on this floor, offering flexibility for growing families.

The lower ground floor features an additional large bedroom with en-suite facilities, providing the perfect private space for guests, older children, or even a home office. This floor also provides direct access to a substantial double garage, offering excellent storage and secure parking.

To the front of the property, a private driveway leads to the garage, while to the rear, a well-maintained and secluded garden provides a peaceful outdoor retreat.

This well-presented home is situated close to local amenities, reputable schools, and excellent transport links, making it the perfect setting for family life in one of Sheffield’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

For more information on the property, please click here.

