The detached house is on Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, has four bedrooms and is about a 30-minute drive from Sheffield.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property is full of character and charm with high ceilings and decorative coving to some ceilings.“Standing in a good sized plot with a driveway providing off road parking for several vehicles and large rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn.”

There is a double garage, large entrance hallway/study, three receptions rooms, kitchen with a comprehensive range of wall and base units and integrated appliances, utility room and downstairs cloakroom.“To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, the master has an en-suite bathroom with free standing bath and separate family bathroom,” says the brochure.“The property is situated on this private road and stands in a good-sized plot with ample off road parking and large lawned area of garden.”

It is listed on Rightmove here https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119293307#/?channel=RES_BUY

