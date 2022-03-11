The house is called South Lawns and is on Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow. It has five bedrooms, is detached and is on the market with Eadon, Lockwood and Riddle estate agent.

Key features include a large dining room with bay window and French doors overlooking the extensive garden. There’s an extended sitting room which leads into a conservatory, situated off the sun lounge area where French doors open onto the terrace.

The extended breakfast kitchen has granite work surfaces and a central island unit. There is a porch, welcoming reception hall and beautiful, south facing gardens to the rear. Other features are a utility room, separate ground floor WC, off road parking and a double garage.

The ELR brochure says: “A superb, 1930's extended detached residence that is situated on a generous, southerly facing plot which is set back from this exclusive and highly desirable road.

"Whirlow has long been regarded as one of Sheffield's most desirable places to live, the exclusive, leafy neighbourhood enjoys a close proximity to the ancient surrounding woodland which can be explored from your own doorstep via scenic walking trails leading out into the surrounding countryside.

"The area is a firm favourite with the family market due to the size of the properties and also the highly regarded local schooling for all age groups.

"The property offers a fabulous range of generously proportioned accommodation situated over two floors and the modern interior is complemented by the gorgeous south facing garden to the rear. The large loft space could also be converted to provide additional accommodation subject to regulations.”

For details contact ELR on 0114 268 3388. The house is listed on Rightmove https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/120907700#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Kitchen The extended breakfast kitchen has granite work surfaces and a central island unit. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Beautiful The property has a beautiful, south facing gardens to the rear, says the brochure.. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Fabulous "The property offers a fabulous range of generously proportioned accommodation," says the brochure. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Sun lounge Relax in the sun lounge area with French doors which open onto the terrace Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales