Property: Superb five bedroom Sheffield house in sought after Nether Edge conservation area on at £500,000

A five bedroom mid terraced house described as superb and in a highly sought after Sheffield conservation area is for sale at £500,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:32 pm

The house is on Steade Road, Nether Edge, has retained many period features and now offers the potential to be updated.

With accommodation measuring just under 2000 square feet, the house is being sold by Spencer estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

Features include solar panels and extensive cellar space. Spencer’s brochure says: “An early internal inspection is highly recommended to avoid any disappointment.”

For details call the agent on 0114 268 3682 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60849023/

1. Living room

The living room has a beautiful fireplace and bay window.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Dining room

The dining room also has an ornate fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has a range of fitted units with an opening to the dining room and access to the rear garden.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Bedroom

This is one of five double bedrooms. It is a good size and is a light space.

Photo: Zoopla

