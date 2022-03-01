The mid terraced house is on Steade Road in the highly sought after Nether Edge Conservation area.

The house is on Steade Road, Nether Edge, has retained many period features and now offers the potential to be updated.

With accommodation measuring just under 2000 square feet, the house is being sold by Spencer estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

Features include solar panels and extensive cellar space. Spencer’s brochure says: “An early internal inspection is highly recommended to avoid any disappointment.”

For details call the agent on 0114 268 3682 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60849023/

1 . Living room The living room has a beautiful fireplace and bay window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dining room The dining room also has an ornate fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has a range of fitted units with an opening to the dining room and access to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom This is one of five double bedrooms. It is a good size and is a light space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales