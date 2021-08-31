Superb detached property in prime Sheffield location on the market for £400,000

The house on Constable Close, Dronfield, is on the market with Purplebricks which says the property has a modern breakfast kitchen, a spacious lounge leading to a conservatory, a dining room/second reception room, a downstairs wc, a utility room and a cinema room/3rd reception room.
On the first floor is a bathroom, storage cupboard that may be used to extend the bathroom, three bedrooms, and a master bedroom with superb en suite, says the brochure. At the back of the property is a low maintenance and private rear yard, with access to the garage.
The brochure says: “This property has been extensively extended and renovated to a great standard by its current owners, making it the perfect family home.”
For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-dronfield-1235805
To read more about property join our Facebook group all about the subject – click https://www.facebook.com/groups/thestarproperty to become a member. And to read more great articles on homes and gardens, please visit the dedicated section of The Star’s website.