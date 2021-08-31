Superb detached property in prime Sheffield location on the market for £400,000

The house on Constable Close, Dronfield, is on the market with Purplebricks which says the property has a modern breakfast kitchen, a spacious lounge leading to a conservatory, a dining room/second reception room, a downstairs wc, a utility room and a cinema room/3rd reception room.

On the first floor is a bathroom, storage cupboard that may be used to extend the bathroom, three bedrooms, and a master bedroom with superb en suite, says the brochure. At the back of the property is a low maintenance and private rear yard, with access to the garage.

The brochure says: “This property has been extensively extended and renovated to a great standard by its current owners, making it the perfect family home.”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-dronfield-1235805

1. Superb This superb four bedroom detached property is located in a prime location of Dronfield, says Purplebricks. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen is fully fitted with a range of matching eye level and base units with surfaces over. It is equipped with a breakfast island with storage, a sink and drainer, induction hob and double oven, extractor fan, integrated microwave, a dishwasher, a central heating radiator and a front facing double glazed window. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Lounge The spacious lounge has patio doors leading to the garden, a central heating radiator, is carpeted throughout and has access to the conservatory. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Conservatory The conservatory is the perfect place to entertain and relax. It has a central heating radiator and access to the garden. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales