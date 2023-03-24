The Sunday Times has ranks Sheffield as one of the best places to live in the North and North East as part of their annual rankings.

Listing the entry as “Sheffield (Kelham Island), South Yorkshire” on the guide, The Sunday Times said: “After a difficult few years, thoughtful new investments are putting the buzz back into Sheffield City Centre. In many areas it’s more about potential than finished product, but the rise of Kelham Island into a fashionable world of hip hangouts and urban chic shows what can be achieved with a bit of effort."

The list is determined when the judges visited each of the locations, assessing factors from schools to transport, broadband speed to culture and access to green spaces and the health of the high street. The other runners-up in the North and North East were Holmfirth, Ilkley and Leeds in West Yorkshire, Ouseburn in Newcastle, Thirsk in North Yorkshire and Wooler in Northumberland.