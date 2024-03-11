Summer's coming: The Revolve Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza enjoyable, easy and social.

Cook pizzas at high temperatures up to 500°C / 950°F.

Revolve features the smoothly turning pizza stone, powered by our heat-proof electric motor, giving consistent cooking results every time.

Innovative revolving mechanism, eye-catching design, high quality materials and attention to detail make Revolve the pizza oven of choice for beginners as well as experienced pizzaiolos.

With adjustable heat, chefs can cook a variety of dishes, including any favourite grilled vegetables, baked desserts, meat, and seafood.

The oven heats up to 500°C (932°F) and the heat is evenly distributed throughout the cooking surface meaning you will cook the perfect pizza, every time.

The smoothly turning pizza stone gives you full control over optimal cooking results without the need to rotate your pizza manually.

A spokesman said: “We designed Revolve to be energy efficient and safe to use. The double-walled, insulated construction ensures both of these qualities. Engineered to last and designed to perform, Revolve will keep impressing you and your guests.”