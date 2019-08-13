Summer offer aims to help retirees downsize in Bawtry

William Bradford Court

Those who take advantage of the offer, which is available for a limited time only, stand to save anything from two-five per cent of the value of their new apartment, which is the current stamp duty rate for properties worth more than £125,000.

The summer incentive, from the leading manager and developer of retirement communities, is available for eligible buyers at William Bradford Court who reserve before August 31, 2019 and complete no later than October 25, 2019.

It is hoped the offer will encourage retirees from Bawtry – or those looking to move to the area – that now is an ideal time to consider a move to high-quality retirement community, which has been specially designed to enrich the lives of those over the age of 60.

McCarthy and Stone’s stamp duty paid offer, gives even more older people the opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle benefits of a low maintenance Retirement Living apartment.

Full terms and conditions can be found at www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/campaigns/summer-offers.

Liz Green, regional managing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, explains: “We are pleased to be able to bring this limited time offer to Bawtry, because we know that it helps to alleviate some of the financial barriers preventing retirees from moving.

“It also aims to encourage retirees who are perhaps thinking about their future needs to proactively consider the different housing options and lifestyle benefits available to them now rather than later.

“A move to a McCarthy and Stone retirement living development such as William Bradford Court can be the key to an active and independent retirement. Reduced property maintenance, comfort and security, and all the benefits of being part of a community of like-minded people are among the many advantages.”

William Bradford Court is an attractive development of 34 one and two-bedroom apartments, and the popular semi-rural location of Bawtry places retirees in an exceptional area to be able to enjoy a great range of bars and pubs, as well as Bawtry golf club on their doorstep.

The development features a spacious homeowners’ lounge, perfect for socialising with friends and new neighbours, beautifully landscaped gardens in which to relax, and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.

William Bradford Court has its own house manager to take care of the smooth running of the development, car parking via a permit scheme, a security entrance system, plus 24-hour emergency call points – for added peace of mind for both homeowners and their families.For more information on stamp duty paid in Bawtry, visit the sales office at William Bradford Court, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am-5pm.