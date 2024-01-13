9 amazing Sheffield photos inside stylishly refurbished family home on the market for £260,000
The house is listed on Zoopla for £260,000.
A three bedroom family home said to be "stunning" and "affordable" has been listed on the local housing market for £260,000.
Found on The Greenway in Greenhill, Sheffield, this home has been stylishly refurbished by the current owners to create a lovely, modern interior.
The Zoopla listing said Greenhill is a well established and popular area of Sheffield, "well served by a comprehensive range of amenities".
The ground floor consists of a living room, stunning modern kitchen and a sitting room. Up the stairs, the three bedrooms are joined by the family bathroom.