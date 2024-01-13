News you can trust since 1887
9 amazing Sheffield photos inside stylishly refurbished family home on the market for £260,000

The house is listed on Zoopla for £260,000.

Published 13th Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT

A three bedroom family home said to be "stunning" and "affordable" has been listed on the local housing market for £260,000.

Found on The Greenway in Greenhill, Sheffield, this home has been stylishly refurbished by the current owners to create a lovely, modern interior.

The Zoopla listing said Greenhill is a well established and popular area of Sheffield, "well served by a comprehensive range of amenities".

The ground floor consists of a living room, stunning modern kitchen and a sitting room. Up the stairs, the three bedrooms are joined by the family bathroom.

1. The Greenway

2. Living room

3. Modern kitchen

4. Sitting room

