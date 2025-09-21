Woodholm Road is right in the heart of one of Sheffield’s most desirable suburbs.

This substantial six-bedroom detached house with generous proportions and thoughtful refurbishment make it a home that combines space and character.

Inside, the accommodation unfolds from a welcoming entrance hall into a bright bay-fronted lounge with a feature fireplace.

The centrepiece of the house is the open-plan living, kitchen and dining space, designed with both family life and entertaining in mind.

A large island, bespoke cabinetry and high-quality appliances sit alongside floor-to-ceiling bifold doors that lead onto a balcony with wide views, creating a space that feels as practical as it is stylish.

The first floor offers four bedrooms, together with a dressing room and a well-finished family bathroom.

On the top floor, two further bedrooms provide flexibility for guests or a home office.

Outside, the property continues to impress with a decked terrace, lawned garden, garage and off-street parking.

The location underlines the appeal. Millhouses combines leafy residential streets with easy access to the energy of Abbeydale and Ecclesall Road, where independent shops, cafés and restaurants thrive.

Banner Cross and Endcliffe park are also nearby, while families are within reach of some of Sheffield’s best schools, such as High Storrs school.

The area is also well connected to the Peak District with buses that run from Ecclesall road, or to Dore where there is a train station.