Stylish Crosspool home with light-filled interiors hits the market at £500k

A beautifully renovated detached home on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, has been brought to market with a guide price of £500,000.

Offering three bedrooms and contemporary living across three floors, it combines modern design with the charm of one of Sheffield’s most desirable suburbs.

From the outside, the property makes an immediate impression with its fresh, modern look, standing out as a stylish addition to the street while blending seamlessly with its surroundings.

Inside, the renovation has been carried out to an exceptional standard, creating a home that feels both luxurious and welcoming.

At the heart of the house is the open-plan kitchen and dining space, filled with natural light from a skylight and bi-folding doors opening onto the garden.

A glass door links this space to the bay-fronted sitting room, allowing the two areas to flow together for entertaining and family life.

The design means you can enjoy the sense of connection between the rooms, while still having the option to separate them when a quieter atmosphere is preferred.

Upstairs, two double bedrooms have been fitted with bespoke storage, while the principal bedroom occupies the top floor, creating a private retreat complete with an en-suite.

The family bathroom has been finished with a contemporary touch, including a freestanding bath as its centrepiece.

To the rear, the garden has been landscaped with ease of maintenance in mind. A neat green lawn is framed by mature planting, while an Indian stone patio provides the perfect spot for outdoor dining.

There is also a shed and an outdoor seating area, making the garden as practical as it is inviting.

A block-paved driveway to the front offers off-road parking and includes an electric car charging point.

Crosspool is a location well-loved by families and professionals alike.

With its village feel, local shops and cafés, and excellent schools such as Tapton and Lydgate nearby, the area is also superbly placed for access to the city’s hospitals.

A bus stop is just 0.01 miles away on Sandygate Road, while Malin Bridge and the University of Sheffield tram stops are also within easy reach at 1.8 miles, making commuting into the city centre simple and convenient.

The edge of the Peak District is just minutes away, while green spaces such as Endcliffe Park and local sports facilities, including Hallamshire Golf Club, add to its appeal.