Stylish 3-bedroom semi-detached home near Sheffield for £300,000

Priced at £300,000, the property is move-in ready and ideal for families, professionals, or anyone seeking stylish suburban living with excellent transport links and local amenities.

From the outset, the home impresses with its private driveway stretching along the front and side, allowing ample off-road parking.

A detached garage provides even more convenience, perfect for extra storage or workshop space.

At the rear, the enclosed garden offers a peaceful, secure setting ideal for children, pets, or outdoor entertaining.

Step through the front door and into a hallway that offers smart built-in storage - a clever use of space that sets the tone for the rest of the home.

The layout flows into a spacious kitchen, finished to a high standard with a fresh, airy feel and a tasteful green theme.

Large windows invite natural light and provide lovely views into the garden, creating a bright hub of the home.

The downstairs also features a well-appointed bathroom, thoughtfully placed for convenience.

Upstairs, the property boasts three generously sized bedrooms. The large master bedroom offers a relaxing retreat, while the two additional bedrooms provide flexibility for family living, guests, or a home office.

This home is immaculately decorated throughout, striking the perfect balance between contemporary styling and cosy charm. Every room has been maintained to a high standard, allowing buyers to simply move in and enjoy.

Located in Dinnington, this property enjoys a quiet residential setting while being just a short drive from Sheffield. The area offers a strong sense of community, good schools, local shops, and easy access to green spaces — making it an attractive choice for families and commuters alike.