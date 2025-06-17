Set on the tranquil edge of Sheffield’s countryside, High Lane in Ridgeway offers more than just a beautiful six-bedroom home.

From country pubs to local schools, this is a community where convenience and character go hand in hand.

Just19 yards away is the Phoenix Inn, a traditional village pub, and a short walk of just 0.3 miles brings you to both the Swan Inn and the Queen’s Head.

Residents are also well catered for when it comes to everyday conveniences. Only 0.4 miles away, Birley Moor Garden Centre is a haven for plant lovers, and for more extensive shopping, Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre is within easy reach by car.

Woodhouse Rail Station, just 2.5 miles from the property, connecting you to Sheffield and the wider Northern Rail network, while nearby bus routes and proximity to the Sheffield Supertram ensure that city access remains simple.

For families, the location is particularly attractive thanks to the excellent choice of nearby schools. Ridgeway Primary School is just a mere 0.1 miles from the doorstep, making school runs incredibly easy. Slightly further afield, but still within walking distance, are Birley Primary Academy (0.7 miles) and St John Fisher Primary, located 0.9 miles away. For older children, The Birley Academy, just 0.6 miles away, provides secondary education.

From the daily school run to weekend walks and evening meals out, everything you need is right on your doorstep - or just a short drive away.

While the location is attractive, it’s the property itself that truly sets this home apart.

Nestled behind a generous driveway and surrounded by stunning countryside views, this impressive six-bedroom detached residence offers a beautifully renovated period home, complete with a spacious, fully self-contained two-bedroom annexe.

Lovingly restored, the main house offers four double bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, with exposed brick fireplaces and wood-burning stoves and original oak panelling.

The heart of the main house is undoubtedly the open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The bespoke kitchen features quartz-effect worktops and a large breakfast island with a built-in wine cooler, and a range cooker framed by exposed brick.

This impressive space flows seamlessly into the dining room, where original shutters, an oak-plinthed hearth, and stunning countryside views create the perfect setting for relaxed meals.

Upstairs, the home continues to impress with generously sized bedrooms, including a master that captures sweeping front-facing views and offers built-in storage with potential for an ensuite.

A stylish family bathroom features a roll-top bath and rainfall shower, and there’s even a flexible occasional bedroom or home office.

But what truly sets this property apart is the detached annexe.

Positioned just a few steps from the main house, this purpose-built two-bedroom annexe provides a rare level of flexibility.

Whether you're accommodating older relatives, adult children, guests, or even considering rental income, the annexe offers complete independence without compromising on style or space.

Outside, the property continues to impress.

The large, south-facing garden offers lawned areas for children to play, a charming timber garden room and a spacious patio.

This property has the versatility to adapt as your life evolves - all within one of South Sheffield’s most sought-after villages.

Take a further look at this property, or contact estate agents here.