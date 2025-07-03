Set across four floors and priced at £1,450,000, this expansive family residence spans approximately £386 per square foot and is ideally positioned on a quiet, tree-lined street.

The property is a rare find, with standout features including a generous mature garden, a private balcony with panoramic views across the city and direct access to some of Sheffield’s most picturesque green spaces.

The highlight of the home is its beautifully landscaped rear garden.

Framed by trees and thoughtful planting, the garden offers privacy and tranquility.

Bi-fold doors from the kitchen open directly onto a covered rear-facing balcony, which is a dreamy spot to enjoy morning coffee or evening sunsets.

With views that stretch across the city and beyond, the outdoor spaces make this home truly unique.

Internally, the spacious lounge features a striking stone fireplace and views over the garden, while the kitchen offers a cosy dining nook nestled into a bay window.

The lower ground floor provides a versatile family room bathed in natural light, complete with a wood-burning stove and French doors opening out to the garden.

Additional amenities include a wine cellar, utility room and extensive storage throughout.

The first and second floors house five double bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with garden views and an en-suite.

Outside, the property includes a gated driveway, garage with electric door, extensive off-road parking and a CCTV security system.

Located in the desirable suburb of Fulwood, the home benefits from its proximity to top-rated local schools such as Tapton School and Notre Dame High School, as well as nearby green spaces like Forge Dam, Mayfield Valley, Endcliffe Park, and Bingham Park.

The Peak District National Park is just a five-minute drive away, making this home ideal for lovers of the outdoors.