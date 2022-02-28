The dining kitchen has two exposed brick feature walls, an Aga oven, cream wooden base and wall units and pine built in units with solid wooden work surfaces.

Property for sale: Stunning three bed larger sized Sheffield terrace for sale in Walkley at £220,000

A stunning three bed terrace in Sheffield described as larger sized is for sale at £220,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:05 pm

The stone fronted house is on Freedom Road, Walkley, and is said to be a stunning mid-terraced house, benefiting from larger than average upstairs accommodation due to being over the shared passageway.

It is on the market with Haus and is listed on Zoopla. The brochure says: “With a fabulous dining kitchen, luxury bathroom and a good sized garden to the rear.”

Other features include period features, beautifully presented, stunning views to the rear, a good sized garden and cellar.

For details email Dawn Leitch on [email protected], call her on 0114 276 8868 or view the Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60849560/

1. Living room

The front facing, bright and airy living room has lovely decor and a feature, decorative cast iron fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Freedom Road

Freedom Road is ideally placed for access to a range of local amenities including shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants in Walkley and reputable local schools.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. View

In the kitchen, there is plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher which may be included within the sale. There is a rear facing window with a lovely view over the garden and beyond and a composite door which opens into the garden. There is access from the kitchen dining room into the useful storage cellar.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom

The generous master bedroom has two front facing windows, a deep over stairs walk-in wardrobe, lovley decor and neutral carpet

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
PropertySheffieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2