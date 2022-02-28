The stone fronted house is on Freedom Road, Walkley, and is said to be a stunning mid-terraced house, benefiting from larger than average upstairs accommodation due to being over the shared passageway.
It is on the market with Haus and is listed on Zoopla. The brochure says: “With a fabulous dining kitchen, luxury bathroom and a good sized garden to the rear.”
Other features include period features, beautifully presented, stunning views to the rear, a good sized garden and cellar.
1. Living room
The front facing, bright and airy living room has lovely decor and a feature, decorative cast iron fireplace.
2. Freedom Road
Freedom Road is ideally placed for access to a range of local amenities including shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants in Walkley and reputable local schools.
3. View
In the kitchen, there is plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher which may be included within the sale. There is a rear facing window with a lovely view over the garden and beyond and a composite door which opens into the garden. There is access from the kitchen dining room into the useful storage cellar.
4. Master bedroom
The generous master bedroom has two front facing windows, a deep over stairs walk-in wardrobe, lovley decor and neutral carpet
