Stunning family residence in Barnsley with five beds, indoor pool, cinema at price to make Londoners weep

Published 14th Dec 2024

A stunning South Yorkshire family residence with seven acres of beautiful grounds, paddocks and woodlands is up for sale for £1,500,000.

The awe-inspiring property, found in Silkstone, Barnsley, sits in the foothills of the pennines and has an incredible array of features.

Along with five bedrooms, Gardeners Cottage, which is listed on Zoopla, has a heated indoor swimming pool and a cosy cinema room with capacity for a huge screen.

The heart of the home is an expansive open plan kitchen/dining/living room, which opens up completely to the gardens with bi-folding doors.

Planning permission for stables has been granted previously - potentially adding attraction for families with equestrian interests.

At £1.5million this property is one not to be missed, even if you’re just having a nosey.

Take a look through the gallery of photos below to see inside this incredible home for sale.

1. A stunning home

2. Nestled in rural South Yorkshire

3. Kitchen

4. Dining area

