The home is on the market with Spencer for £665,000, and includes four charming bedrooms in the main house, and an extra one in the guest suite.

Stepping through the gates of the Norfolk Road property, the first thing that greets you is the greenery.

Generous shrubbery frames the entrance, giving this detached house the air of a storybook home.

Inside, tradition meets transformation.

High ceilings, elegant fireplaces and period detailing nod to the home’s pre-1900 heritage, but the space has been reimagined for modern living.

The kitchen diner is a triumph of the present: sophisticated and perfectly equipped, with double ovens, a built-in coffee machine and a snug with a multifuel stove.

Bi-fold doors open out onto the garden, blurring the lines between indoors and out.

The four double bedrooms upstairs are each bathed in natural light and finished with the same considered touch.

The master suite also has its own private en-suite.

And then there’s the secret - tucked neatly alongside the main house is a one-bedroom annex, a fully private haven currently thrives as an Airbnb.

With potential to earn between £15,000 and £20,000 a year, it transforms this already desirable home into an investment opportunity.

The garden completes the fairytale.

A patio strung with light, a BBQ and pizza oven, and even a koi pond with its own waterfall - this is an entertainer’s stage as much as it is a family garden.

The annex, with its own outdoor seating, adds to the versatility.

Set in Norfolk Park, with heritage parkland just a stroll away and Sheffield city centre little more than a mile down the road, the location balances history and convenience.

And for those commuting, Granville Road and Sheffield Tram Stop are just 0.3 and 0.4 miles away.

The property is on the market with Spencer, and more details can be found here.