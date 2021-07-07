They offer no hassle 14-day returns, up to three free samples per order and up to 65% off RRP

Stories Flooring is now a Kahrs Platinum Retailer in the UK. The Leeds based company is renowned for selling top branded floors at up to 65% off retail prices.

As a Platinum retailer, it means the company now offers at least 90 Kahrs product samples. The in-store team has also received specialist Kahrs training. This ensures they can assist customers with any queries they may have.

The Kahrs flooring collection

The brand is the only supplier to receive Kahrs Platinum Dealer status in the Leeds area

Kahrs is a leading flooring brand, with a history dating back more than 150 years. It was responsible for the first multi-layered board construction, alongside its patented glue-less Woodloc locking joint. One of the most innovative companies in the industry, it supplies its products to 70 different countries.

Today, the brand is known for its superior quality engineered wood and vinyl flooring collections. The wooden floors in its collection have been constructed using eco-friendly technology. With 29 wood and seven vinyl collections to choose from, there is a floor to suit every interior.

Why buy from a Platinum Retailer?

Kahrs flooring is sold by a wide range of retailers throughout the UK. However, few are recognised as official brand suppliers.

The company has 25 years’ experience in the flooring sector and has built up a reputation as one of the leading suppliers in the UK

The manufacturer offers three levels of official dealers. These include Kahrs Silver, Kahrs Gold and Kahrs Platinum dealer. All levels require in-store teams to undergo specialist Kahrs training. The main difference between them is the number of samples offered. Kahrs silver retailers have a minimum of 30 product samples. Meanwhile, Gold dealers offer 60 samples and Platinum dealers offer 90 samples.

When you buy from a Platinum retailer, you have reassurance that you are dealing with an official supplier. They can also give you the best advice on any of their Kahrs products.

Who are Stories Flooring?

Formerly known as Lifestyle Flooring UK, Leeds-based Stories Flooring was rebranded in November 2020. The company has 25 years’ experience in the flooring sector and has built up a reputation as one of the leading suppliers in the UK.

The Leeds based company is renowned for selling top branded floors at up to 65% off retail prices

They offer no hassle 14-day returns, up to three free samples per order and up to 65% off RRP. The brand is the only supplier to receive Kahrs Platinum Dealer status in the Leeds area.

Visit the showroom at Stories Flooring, Unit 2 Wortley Business Park, Amberley Road, Leeds, LS12 4BD, or call 01133200223, email [email protected] or visit the website here.