Crookes is one of the most popular areas of Sheffield and is known for being a welcoming community.

A three bedroomed stone built family home in the heart of Crookes in Sheffield has been listed on the local housing market.

Through it's lofty position on Western Road, this "superb" home benefits from amazing city views and a "beautiful, mature, enclosed rear garden".

Spencer Estate Agents have described the residential street as a "hugely popular, tree-lined road located just a stone's throw away from the superb amenities found on Crookes".

The accommodation is split over four levels. Entry is gained onto the ground floor, which consists of a hall, sitting room and lounge.

Below is the basement, which is used to access that lovely garden. It features plenty of storage and a large, bright kitchen/diner.

The three bedrooms are upstairs. The first floor features bedrooms two and three, with a shower/bath-equipped bathroom found between them. The master bedroom is the second floor and benefits from a luxurious en-suite.

