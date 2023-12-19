News you can trust since 1887
12 beautiful Sheffield photos inside 'superb' family stone built home in Crookes with three bedrooms

Crookes is one of the most popular areas of Sheffield and is known for being a welcoming community.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th Dec 2023, 13:55 GMT

A three bedroomed stone built family home in the heart of Crookes in Sheffield has been listed on the local housing market.

Through it's lofty position on Western Road, this "superb" home benefits from amazing city views and a "beautiful, mature, enclosed rear garden".

Spencer Estate Agents have described the residential street as a "hugely popular, tree-lined road located just a stone's throw away from the superb amenities found on Crookes".

The accommodation is split over four levels. Entry is gained onto the ground floor, which consists of a hall, sitting room and lounge.

Below is the basement, which is used to access that lovely garden. It features plenty of storage and a large, bright kitchen/diner.

The three bedrooms are upstairs. The first floor features bedrooms two and three, with a shower/bath-equipped bathroom found between them. The master bedroom is the second floor and benefits from a luxurious en-suite.

This three bedroom home is found in Crookes. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

1. One of Sheffield's most popular neighbourhoods

This three bedroom home is found in Crookes. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

The house has a "beautiful, mature, enclosed rear garden". (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

2. Back garden

The house has a "beautiful, mature, enclosed rear garden". (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

The house has two reception rooms. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

3. Sitting room

The house has two reception rooms. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

The kitchen will provide you access to that lovely garden. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

4. Kitchen

The kitchen will provide you access to that lovely garden. (Photo courtesy of Spencer Estate Agents)

