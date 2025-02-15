Stannington: 11 photos showing family house in sought-after Sheffield suburb with glorious views from garden

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 09:02 BST

This stylish family home on a large corner plot in a sought-after Sheffield suburb boasts fantastic views of the city from its garden.

The spacious townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, has three bedrooms, including one with an en-suite shower room.

Downstairs is a lovely open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, with folding doors leading into the ‘superb’ south-facing back garden.

The house was only built in 2013 and is very energy efficient, with an impressive EPC rating of B, and a new boiler with Hive controls.

There’s a downstairs toilet, off-road parking and a garage, and there’s even planning permission, granted in July 2021, for a two-storey side extension.

The house is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and amenities in Stannington Village and Stanwood Avenue.

It’s being marketed by Saxton Mee, with an asking price of £325,000.

The open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge at the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000

1. Open plan

The open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge at the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000 | Saxton Mee/Zoopla Photo: Saxton Mee/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The garage of the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000

2. Garage

The garage of the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000 | Saxton Mee/Zoopla Photo: Saxton Mee/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge at the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000Saxton Mee/Zoopla

3. Lounge

The lounge at the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000Saxton Mee/Zoopla | Saxton Mee/Zoopla Photo: Saxton Mee/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The view from the garden of the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000

4. Great views

The view from the garden of the three-bedroom townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, Sheffield, which is on the market with an asking price of £325,000 | Saxton Mee/Zoopla Photo: Saxton Mee/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldHome and gardenProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice