The spacious townhouse on Chapman Close, Stannington, has three bedrooms, including one with an en-suite shower room.

Downstairs is a lovely open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, with folding doors leading into the ‘superb’ south-facing back garden.

The house was only built in 2013 and is very energy efficient, with an impressive EPC rating of B, and a new boiler with Hive controls.

There’s a downstairs toilet, off-road parking and a garage, and there’s even planning permission, granted in July 2021, for a two-storey side extension.

The house is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and amenities in Stannington Village and Stanwood Avenue.

It’s being marketed by Saxton Mee, with an asking price of £325,000.

