Stamp duty holiday: Here's 4 fantastic homes for sale in Sheffield - all under £250,000

Until June 30, stamp duty was paid when the purchase price exceeded £500,000, but now the threshold has reduce to £250,000. So we teamed up with Purplebricks to see what was available in Sheffield’s red hot property market.

The first house Purplebricks spotted is a detached three bedroom house on Kew Crescent, Charnock, on the market at £240,000.

The Purplebricks brochure says: “We all want that ideal family home, well here it is. This very well presented modern three bedroom detached house could be what you are looking for.”

Richard Standell, local property expert for Purplebricks, added: "This three bed detached house is a good size and would be an ideal home for a growing family.

"There’s a conservatory and an enclosed garden to the rear, perfect for kids, pets and entertaining friends and family.

"The location is so popular with young families as there are excellent transport links and easy access for local amenities.

"The south side of Sheffield, such as S12, is doing very well recently as people recognise this area as being very good value for money compared to other parts of the city.”

The second property is a three bedroom semi-detached house in Sanders Way, Laughton Common, on the market with a guide price of £170,000.

The brochure says: “This property is perfect for a first time buyer or family. It is situated in this popular area and conveniently situated for amenities and the motorway network.”

Features include two reception rooms, a downstairs cloakroom, three bedrooms and a large family bathroom. It also has a driveway and garage.

The third property is a three bedroom terraced house in Woodview, Renishaw, on the market for £160,000.

The brochure says: “This property is on a small development of houses in a cul de sac. Comprising of entrance, lounge, dining area and kitchen leading into the conservatory.

"On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. To the front is a block paved driveway providing ample off road parking.”

The final property is a one bedroom apartment in Henry Street, Netherthorpe, on the market for £119,000.

The brochure says: “Immaculate interior and immaculately presented second floor apartment built in 2019. Located close to both Kelham Island and the city centre, this stunning modern design also reflects the area's industrial heritage.”

Ivan Fewtrell, local property expert for Purplebricks, added: “This property is in a great location and is walking distance to the city centre and the trendy bars and restaurants of Kelham Island. The building is only three years old so the apartment has a high quality, modern finish which appeals to many buyers.”

From October 1, the stamp duty threshold will revert to £125,000.

