Stables and land, a former bingo hall and houses all up for sale in latest Sheffield auction

The stables and land are in Stannington on Spout Lane, opposite White Acres Farm. There are two lots, the upper field with a guide price of £45,000 and lower field at £45,000.

Both have lovely views of the Loxley Valley and have attracted a lot of interest, according to auctioneer Adrian Little, of city centre property firm Mark Jenkinson.

The former Empire Bingo hall is in Swinton Road, Mexborough, and has a guide price of £150,000.

Other properties include flats, terraced houses and shops. The online auction is on October 19 and features 26 properties with a total value of £3.48 million.

For more details and to register visit https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/tuesday-19th-october-2021/#lots or call 0114 276 0151.

Here is our pick of the auction list.

Stables and land Land and stables at Spout Lane, opposite White Acres Farm - upper field - in Stannington, has a guide price of £45,000. The auction brochure says: "Freehold grazing amounting to 1.77 acres with two new timber stables, gated entrance and fencing, occupying a delightful location overlooking the Loxley Valley."

Grazing land This lot is the lower field at Spout Lane, opposite White Acres Farm, Stannington. It has a guide price of £45,000 and is described as freehold grazing land amounting to 1.44 acres with stables, new gated entrance and fencing.

Former bingo hall The former Empire Bingo, on Swinton Road, Mexborough, has a guide price of £150,000. The auction brochure says it offers potential for a variety of uses including redevelopment.

Terraced house The house is on Stannington Road, Stannington, and has a guide price of £68,000. The auction brochure says: "Stone built back to back property located in the heart of Stannington Village and requiring a comprehensive scheme of renovation."