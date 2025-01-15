This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Located on Haigh Court in the picturesque village of Brampton Bierlow, this stunning five-bedroom family home, located in a sought-after Rotherham neighbourhood, combines modern design and practical living.

The property, which has been beautifully extended, boasts a versatile layout, with contemporary finishes and thoughtful touches throughout.

In the kitchen/dining room, there is an open-plan area featuring ample workspace, sleek cabinetry, and room for a large dining table, making it perfect for socialising and family meals.

The bright and spacious living room is one of the stars of the show. It is perfect for family gatherings and making the most of your leisure time.

Moving to the lounge, it offers a cozy and stylish space, ideal for relaxing.

The property also has an integrated garage for parking or storage needs, while the unique addition of a dog room offers a designated area for your furry friends.

Up to the first floor, the main bedroom makes for a luxurious retreat, complete with an en-suite and a dedicated dressing room.

Four additional well-proportioned bedrooms, ideal for children, guests, or a home office.

The modern family bathroom with elegant fixtures and fittings.

The generous outdoor space could be used for relaxation, gardening, or entertaining.

