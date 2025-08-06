'Spacious' four-bedroom Sheffield townhouse for sale for £290,000

The property on Skipsea Road, near Castlebeck, offers good value for money - close to the city centre, whilst still providing four spacious bedrooms.

It is also just a 20 minute walk from the Richmond Heights open space, and a 30 minute walk ( seven minute drive) to Bowden Housteads Wood.

Bowden Housteads is one of Sheffield’s oldest recorded ancient woodlands, first documented in 1332.

The area is now a public woodland, featuring a circular walking route that is 1.4 miles (2.2 km) long and takes approximately 40 minutes to complete on foot.

The trail is graded as easy and is popular with walkers and families.

The property itself spans three floors and is suited to families needing extra space.

The ground floor includes an entrance hall, lounge, fitted kitchen, and a W.C.

The first floor has two bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the top floor offers two more bedrooms and a shower room.

The home also features a private garden and is within easy reach of schools, shops, and green spaces.