South Yorkshire Senior Site Manager Named As Best In The Country For Quality

A Senior Site Manager overseeing the construction of Barratt Homes’ Lancaster Gardens development in Doncaster has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Dean Oades (56) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

B&DWS - Lancaster Gardens Senior Site Manager, Dean Oades

Dean, who is from Doncaster, first started with Barratt Homes in 2014 and has now claimed his fifth Pride in the Job award.

Dean said: “Winning an award is a great buzz. It's a feeling of recognition for all the hard work the team and I have put in.

“In my opinion, the award has recognised hard work through the quality of the build and the finished product, and ultimately how the site is run.

“This is a massive team effort and all of the site team have pulled in the same direction.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re so proud of Dean for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Lancaster Gardens and for our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

Earlier this year Barratt Homes also achieved a Five-Star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a Five-Star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.