The property is on Strauss Crescent, Maltby, Rotherham, and is thought to have a kitchen and lounge, but has not been internally inspected.

It will be sold in an online auction which begins on Monday, June 13, and closes 24 hours later.

Auction House South Yorkshire is selling the house, and the brochure says: “An opportunity to purchase this two-bedroom end of terrace property located in Maltby!

A two bed end-of-terrace property on Strauss Crescent, Maltby, is for sake with a guide price of £5,000.

“We believe the property briefly comprises a kitchen and lounge to the ground floor. On the first floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally the property has a front and rear garden and on-street parking.

“Located in Maltby, within walking distance from the school and town centre. Also a short distance away from the M1 for commuting.

“Please note we believe the details provided to be correct but no internal inspection has been carried out by Auction House and there will be no internal viewings of the property.”

The property is one of 18 lots which also include city centre apartments in Sheffield with a guide price of £25,000.

Auction House South Yorkshire says it is the area’s up and coming auctioneer, with an office on Bramall Lane.

Its website says: "We specialise in the sale of all types of residential properties, vacant or tenanted, and we offer land and commercial lots too. Sale by auction has always been popular and successful in the area, and we can assist with your valuation requirements too.”