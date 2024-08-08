South Yorkshire neighbours become good friends at housebuilder's event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes recently hosted a dedicated event to welcome new homebuyers to the growing community at its Thornberry Gardens developments in Dinnington.

Moving to a new area can be challenging but many people often report that one of the most difficult things to do once all of the boxes are unpacked is introducing themselves to their new neighbours.

With help from Bears Street Food, the team at Barratt Homes treated new residents to a selection of fresh wood-fired pizzas.

Since the developments launch, many residents including first time buyers, working professionals and growing families have already moved into their new home.

Barratt Homes staff enjoying a pizza at the event

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “The event was a fantastic success and we’re delighted that so many of the new neighbours came along. It was the perfect opportunity for us to encourage a sense of community spirit at the development and support our residents as they form new friendships.”

Located on Lodge Lane, in the popular town of Dinnington, the new community being built at Thornberry Gardens offers semi-rural living with convenient city connections to Worksop, Rotherham and Sheffield.

With a wide variety of amenities practically on the doorstep including shops, cafes and restaurants. Residents can also benefit from Ofsted rated “Good” schools nearby.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

Bears Street Food preparing a pizza for the event

Those looking to part exchange can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer becoming a buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain and eliminating any estate agency fees.

To find out more about the developments in the county, please call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 0173 5001 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.