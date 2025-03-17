South Yorkshire homebuilder highlights the benefits of bungalows

House hunters in South Yorkshire are being encouraged to consider the benefits of living in a one storey home at Barratt Homes’ Penning Fold development in Penistone.

Bungalows are becoming increasingly popular with all age groups, including younger generations who are looking to put their mark on a spacious and versatile home.

According to 24 Housing, bungalows saw high demand in 2023 giving them a premium price, making them an ideal investment opportunity.

For homebuyers with limited mobility, bungalows are a great option to live independently without the need for stairlifts. Also living on one floor reduces the risk of falls and injuries, which is especially beneficial for families with small children and older people.

A typical street scene at Penning Fold

Penning Fold currently has a Masham style bungalow for sale where residents can benefit from a large lounge with French doors leading out to a rear garden, and a large main bedroom, with a second bedroom that can be utilised as a study.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “The Masham style property for sale at Penning Fold is the ideal home for a wide number of buyers. From first time buyers making that first step on the property ladder, to empty nesters looking to downsize, we invite everyone to experience the benefits of living in a bungalow.”

Penning Fold is located in the popular market town of Penistone, where residents will be surrounded by countryside whilst also being well connected to surrounding towns and cities. As well as this, families with children can benefit from the highly rated, Penistone St John's Primary School, just over a mile away.

The development is situated in the picturesque Pennine Heart of South Yorkshire, which offers an abundance of scenic views and walks. The Scout Dike Reservoir and the Trans Pennine Trail are also easily accessible.

The kitchen and dining area inside a typical Barratt Homes property

Commuters are also well catered for with excellent links to major towns and cities including Huddersfield, Rotherham, Sheffield, Leeds and Manchester.

There are a number of offers available on selected properties at Penning Fold, which include mortgage contributions and home upgrades.

To find out more about developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.